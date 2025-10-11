3 pursuits, DWI arrests made during Friday night saturation patrol in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department conducted a driving while intoxicated (DWI) saturation patrol Friday night, which led to three pursuits and three DWI arrests.

Sixteen officers were deployed at around 7 p.m. Friday, with a focus on major roads throughout Independence to identify and apprehend impaired drivers.

Independence police said 78 vehicles were stopped, resulting in 87 total violations and three DWI arrests, including one felony DWI.

Seven arrests were made in total, according to Independence police.

IPD officers engaged in three pursuits and assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with another.

One pursuit resulted in the arrest of a driver and two passengers, police said.

The driver was charged with felony fleeing, while both passengers were arrested for felony weapons violations and felony possession of narcotics.

Another pursuit involved a stolen vehicle. The driver was arrested for felony fleeing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

