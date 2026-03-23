3 sailors rescued after high winds capsize boat Sunday on Clinton Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three adults from Johnson County, Kansas, were treated for cold exposure after high winds capsized their sailboat Sunday on Clinton Lake west of Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to an area roughly 50 to 75 yards away from the Clinton Lake Dam Tower on reports that a sailboat had capsized from high winds.

According to the National Weather Service office in Topeka, winds were out of the north at 21 mph with gusts up to 38 mph at the time of the incident.

One of the boaters was able to safely swim to shore while the remaining two boaters stayed with the capsized boat.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 1 in Douglas County were able to rescue the two remaining boaters and bring them to shore.

While all three boaters received treatment for cold exposure, no other injuries were reported, and none required hospitalization.

Deputies notified the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks of the overturned boat, which remained in the lake as of Sunday afternoon.

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