3 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Ray County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday morning in Ray County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Missouri 13 south of East 144th Street.

A 2007 Ford Mustang ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, which sent it into the path of a 2023 Subaru Outback, per MSHP.

The driver, 62-year-old woman, and passenger, 64-year-old man, in the Ford, both from Warsaw, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The 75-year-old Polo, Missouri, man driving the Subaru was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Personnel from the Ray County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond Fire Department assisted at the scene.

