3 seriously injured in Leavenworth County crash while trying to flee police Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured Saturday night when they were involved in a crash while trying to flee police in Leavenworth County.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement was pursuing the driver and two passengers in a Honda Accord near N. 147th Road and Parallel Road when the driver lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol .

The car struck a dirt embankment on the south side of the intersection.

The driver, a 22-year-old Leavenworth man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers, a 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Leavenworth, were also transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.