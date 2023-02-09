3 stabbed, 1 shot Wednesday night at Riverside apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Riverside say three people were stabbed and a fourth shot in an altercation Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the Skyline Apartments in the 5100 block of NW Karen Boulevard.

When they arrived, they located three men, ranging in age from 21 to 30 years old, who had been stabbed. A 39-year-old man was also located suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say all four victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

