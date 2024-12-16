3 suspects arrested in alleged strong-armed robbery of woman, 79, at Wark Parkway Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors allege three suspects physically assaulted a 79-year-old woman last Thursday night after she and her granddaughters finished shopping at the Ward Parkway Trader Joe’s.

Police were called to the parking lot outside the store around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 on reports the woman was the victim of a strong-armed robbery.

The woman told police she was waiting near her car for her granddaughter to come back from returning a shopping cart when she was struck by an assailant. She immediately noticed her purse was stolen.

The woman was evaluated on the scene but refused additional medical treatment because she didn’t want her granddaughters to experience the trauma of the incident, according to court documents.

Less than 30 minutes after the alleged robbery, Lee’s Summit police were notified by Target Loss Prevention personnel of an attempted fraudulent use of a credit/debit card at the Target store at 1850 NW Chipman Road.

Target employees directed police to a white Toyota Camry where they believed the suspects were located.

Police pulled over the Camry and found three suspects inside. One suspect, Omarion Swift, 20, was found allegedly in possession of the stolen financial cards.

On Saturday, Swift was charged with alleged second-degree robbery and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. A second adult suspect, identified as Jeremy Madden, 18, was questioned by detectives and later charged with second-degree robbery and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

The third suspect, a juvenile, was not questioned but taken to a juvenile detention facility for the alleged fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Both Swift and Madden were scheduled to make initial appearances Monday afternoon. He remained in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

