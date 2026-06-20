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3 taken to hospital for injuries following apartment fire Saturday morning

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Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department worked the scene of a morning apartment fire Saturday, June 20.
KCFD fire 6:20.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday morning that sent three individuals to the hospital.

Fire crews were called around 4:04 a.m. Saturday to an apartment fire in the 3500 block of Roberts Street.

Two of the occupants were able to evacuate the two-story building on their own but one occupant was reportedly still in the building, according to KCFD.

Firefighters initiated search and rescue efforts and located the third occupant on the second floor.

A man, woman and child were transported to the hospital for injuries. All are being treated for smoke inhalation, and the woman is also being treated for burns to her feet. The three of them were listed in critical condition Saturday morning, per KCFD.

The fire was placed under control around 4:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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