3-year-old boy drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-year-old boy from Tuscumbia, Missouri, drowned Sunday at Lake of the Ozarks, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. near the 4.8-mile mark of Glaize Arm.

MSHP said the boy jumped off an anchored 2023 Lowe Pontoon into the water and did not resurface.

This incident marks MSHP Troop F’s second fatality of August and seventh of the year.

