3-year-old boy falls from 8th story of Independence apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after he fell from the 8th story of the Independence Towers apartment building.

A spokesperson with the Independence Fire Department said first responders were called just after 10 a.m. to 728 N. Jennings Road on reports a child had fallen from the apartment building.

The spokesperson said firefighters located the boy with multiple serious injuries associated with the fall.

Initially, the boy was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center. He was later transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The boy's injuries were described as critical as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

An spokesperson for the Independence Police Department says the incident is under investigation.

