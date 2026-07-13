3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, girl drowns in southwest Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, girl drowned late Saturday night in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the girl entered Elk River near the south end of 2 Sons Beach in McDonald County, Missouri.

Troopers say the girl was unable to swim, and her body was later located. She was pronounced deceased by the McDonald County Coroner early Sunday morning.

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