34-year-old man succumbs to injuries from late April shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the late death of a man who was shot in late April.

Officers were called shortly after noon on Wednesday, April 29, to the area near NE 38th Street and N. Holmes Street.

When police arrived, they found Robert R. Smith, 34, lying in the road.

Smith was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and began an aggravated assault investigation.

Police were notified on Wednesday, May 6, that Smith had died.

His death prompted the KCPD Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

According to court documents, Carlos Dimargio Crosby, born in 2003, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting.

KCPD said detectives are working with prosecutors to possibly upgrade charges since Smith has died.

Court documents described the altercation before the shooting.

A witness told police they saw Smith, Crosby and several other males.

An argument ensued between individuals who were involved in a previous altercation at a Pizza Hut.

One person told police they saw Smith brandish a knife and walk backwards before he was pushed by Crosby, who said, “So you want to die?” per court documents.

Allegedly, Smith said yes, and Crosby fired a gun.

Crosby left the scene and later reported to work at Home Depot, according to a court document.

When he was taken into custody, Crosby claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Another witness recalled Crosby asking if Smith wanted to die and putting a gun to his head.

Crosby is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million, cash-only bond.

He will be in court May 12 for a bond review hearing.

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