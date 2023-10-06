35-year-old Blue Springs woman dies in crash Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old woman, Stephanie Burks, of Blue Springs died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Burks was driving southbound on East Pink Hill Road near South Slaughter Road just north of Blue Springs at around 8:45 p.m. when the vehicle, a 2015 Lincoln MKZ, traveled off the roadway and into a tree.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the deadly crash is the 60th in Troop A in 2023.

