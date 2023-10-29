36 storage units damaged in fire Saturday night in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park and Leawood fire departments responded to a blaze Saturday night at a public storage facility at the intersection of 125th and Hemlock streets in Overland Park.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a passerby reporting seeing a flame from a storage building in the area, per the Overland Park Fire Department.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews witnessed heavy smoke and fire from a single-story storage building.

The fire department says additional manpower was called in to assist firefighters in sawing through dozens of garage doors to gain entry to impacted storage units.

After over an hour, the fire was brought under control, and fire crews remained at the scene throughout the night to respond to hot spots.

"The fire was challenging to fight because of access issues and the tremendous amount of contents in the storage units," the Overland Park Fire Department said in a written statement.

A total of 36 storage units were damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

OPFD does not believe anybody was in the building when the fire took place and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

