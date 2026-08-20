36-year-old shooting suspect taken into custody after police pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the vehicle of a man suspected in a Wednesday shooting in Odessa with the help of a Flock camera.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Thursday morning in Peculiar, but the driver — Brendan Freed, 36, of Bates City, Missouri — hit the deputy’s vehicle and fled, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Freed traveled north on Interstate 49, and the pursuit ended in Lee’s Summit when he crashed near Southwest Peterson Road and East 137th Street.

He was arrested after a short foot chase. At the time of his arrest, Freed had a warrant out of Lafayette County for possession of a weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a rifle in the vehicle at the scene.

No law enforcement members were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted during the pursuit.

Freed is being held at the Cass County jail.

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