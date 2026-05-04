4 Clay County deputies, K-9 officer injured in apprehension of Most Wanted suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Clay County deputies and a K-9 officer were injured during the apprehension of a Most Wanted suspect Friday evening.

Eric E. Frazer, 54, was placed on the Most Wanted list in April.

Deputies had attempted to take Frazer into custody for months. In December, he failed to appear for drug trafficking charges. The sheriff’s office said he also failed to appear on a Valentine’s Law charge for fleeing a lawful stop.

He was said to have fled from deputies two additional times in the last month, too.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 16900 block of Ragsdale Road, where Frazer was said to be located.

A relative of Frazer let deputies into the home, and a drone search revealed he was hiding in the attic.

Frazer refused to come out, so after several warnings, K-9 Argos was sent up to assist in detaining Frazer.

The sheriff’s office said Frazer “fought Argos,” pulling on his leash so hard the line broke.

“Fearing for everyone’s safety,” the sheriff’s office said deputies cut a hole in the ceiling from the living room.

One deputy was able to brace Argos’ fall.

Frazer was pulled down from the attic and taken to an area hospital to be treated for bite wounds. He is now in custody at the Clay County Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond.

Along with his original warrants, Frazer is charged with felony aggravated fleeing a stop, felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement animal, and four misdemeanor charges of assault on law enforcement. Additional charges could be filed.

Clay County reports this is the first instance for someone to be charged under Max’s Law, which made it a crime to injure or kill a police animal.

The sheriff’s office said Argos was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for injuries as well as for inhaling insulation. Four deputies suffered minor injuries during the apprehension.

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