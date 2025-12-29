4 firefighters injured battling vacant house fire Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were hospitalized early Monday morning while battling a fire at a vacant house.

A KCKFD spokesperson said firefighters were dispatched around 3:38 a.m. Monday to a vacant structure at 5801 Parallel Parkway.

The first crews arrived on the scene and found heavy fire conditions. Crews launched an offensive attack and entered the building.

Roughly 20 minutes into the incident, firefighters inside declared a mayday after a section of the floor collapsed. Three firefighters fell into the basement as a result.

The on-scene commander sent in a rapid intervention team to successfully rescue the three firefighters.

Around 4:03 a.m., another mayday was declared by firefighters in the structure, prompting another rapid intervention team to deploy into the structure. At 4:07 a.m., the commander ordered all firefighters out of the structure and switched to exterior, defensive operations.

The fire was placed under control just before 6 a.m.

A KCKFD spokesperson said a total of four firefighters were injured. Two firefighters were treated and released. Two other firefighters remained hospitalized Monday for additional treatment and observation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.