4 Kansas City-area school districts, police departments aware of threatening social media posts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City-area school districts and police departments said they're aware of threatening social media posts made against several schools within the districts.

The social media posts named at least four schools from the Grandview, Independence, Lee's Summit and Raytown school districts.

A spokesperson from the Lee's Summit Police Department said in an email all four districts and police departments are aware of the posts.

LSD said it currently has no information to corroborate the threat, but police and the district are "monitoring and being extra vigilant."

In a letter to families, the Raytown School District also said it was aware of the threat.

The district also said it believes the threat isn't credible after an initial and ongoing investigation.

"Any threat of school violence is serious," the district said in a statement. "We will remain vigilant and are taking proactive steps, with the implementation of school safety plans, availability of staff to support students, and increased law enforcement presence including Raytown Police Department, Kansas City Police Department and RQS security on campus."

The Grandview School District sent a similar message to families.

"While we do not have any information to confirm the credibility of this post, we want to keep you informed and assure you that we are taking the situation seriously, in close partnership with our local police department," the district said in part in a statement to families. "Out of an abundance of caution, we will not be allowing visitors into the building as law enforcement looks into the matter further. Also, there will be an additional police presence throughout our school community."

KSHB 41 also reached out to the Independence and Lee's Summit school districts for comment on the matter.

This story will be updated if a response is received.

