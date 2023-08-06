4 men injured in shooting at 16th, Grand Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday night that left four men injured.

Just before 11:40 p.m., off-duty KCPD officers heard the sound of gunshots from 1501 Grand Blvd.

Police responded to the shooting scene at 16th and Grand and found four victims who suffered injuries from gunfire.

All four victims were transported to area hospitals "in various conditions," per KCPD.

A subject of interest is in custody.

