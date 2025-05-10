4 people arrested after suspect in vehicle points weapon at KCPD officers during traffic stop involving ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were attempting to arrest an ATV driver Friday night when a suspect in a vehicle pointed a weapon at them, leading to the arrest of all four people in the car.

The suspects attempted to run away, according to police.

Police said the people in the vehicle included juveniles, but it is currently unclear exactly how many were in there.

The officers also recovered three guns during the arrest.

Felony charges are pending, according to police.

The officers involved were added to the police department's Entertainment District Plan, which started last week, earlier than in previous years.

Police said extra officers will continue to be present.

