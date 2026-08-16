4 people, including 2 juveniles, shot Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating an incident in which four people, including two juveniles, were shot Saturday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Park Avenue on a reported shooting call.

As officers arrived, they were directed to a residence where they found an adult female victim and a male victim under 5 years old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers then began rendering aid and KCFD paramedics responded to the scene.

While on scene, a teenage female victim was found with a gunshot wound near a different residence on Park Avenue.

An adult male victim, also suffering from a gunshot wound, arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

All four victims are at local hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Police said the incident, which is being investigated as an aggravated assault, resulted in an "extensive crime scene spanning several blocks."

No one is currently in custody, KCPD said.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

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