4 people injured in 5-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a 5-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 16-year-old driver of a tan Toyota Avalon was traveling on northbound Wyandotte Street at a "very high" speed around 12:40 a.m., per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver drove through a stop sign without stopping and struck a silver Nissan Versa driving West on 26th Street. Police say the collision caused a "chain reaction," striking three parked and unoccupied vehicles.

The 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, while the passenger of the Toyota sustained serious injuries. Both individuals were not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan is in life-threatening condition and was wearing a seatbelt, while a passenger is in serious condition.

Police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash for both drivers.

