4 people shot Wednesday night in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were shot Wednesday in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of Armour and Harrison boulevards.

KCFD said three of the victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

All four people were transported to area hospitals.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.