NewsKansas City Public Safety

4 people shot Wednesday night in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KSHB 41
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were shot Wednesday in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of Armour and Harrison boulevards.

KCFD said three of the victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

All four people were transported to area hospitals.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

