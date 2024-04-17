4-year-old child dies in shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A four-year-old child died late Tuesday after a shooting at a residence in the 7400 block of East 51st Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The residence is near Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway.

No word on how the shooting occurred.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene looking for answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

