Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

4-year-old child dies in shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

Police lights
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
Police lights
Police lights
Posted at 11:44 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 00:44:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A four-year-old child died late Tuesday after a shooting at a residence in the 7400 block of East 51st Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The residence is near Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway.

No word on how the shooting occurred.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene looking for answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone