40-year-old Kidder, Missouri, man killed Monday in 2-vehicle crash in Caldwell County

Daniela Leon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man, 40, died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Cameron, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:25 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2023 Ram Transit van was driving north to pull out of a private drive onto westbound Old U.S. Highway 36.

As the driver pulled out, the vehicle traveled into the path of a 2008 Ram 2500 pickup truck, leading the two vehicles to collide.

The Ram 2500 traveled off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the Ram 2500, a 40-year-old Kidder, Missouri, man, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Ram Transit van, according to a MSHP crash report.

