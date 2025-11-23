5 injured in crash Friday near US 69 at Missouri MM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were injured in a crash Friday, Nov. 21, near U.S. 69 at Missouri MM.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports crews were called around 5:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a 2023 Ford Explorer.

MSHP said the Silverado struck the back of the Explorer.

The driver and four occupants of the Explorer, all from Lawson, sustained injuries.

A 31-year-old woman, the driver, and a 9-year-old girl were seriously injured; a 5-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man suffered minor injuries; and another 9-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries, per MSHP.

All were transported to area hospitals except for the man, who was treated on the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old boy from Lawson, was not injured.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Lawson Police Department assisted at the scene.

