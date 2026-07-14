5-year-old boy critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Independence.

At about 5:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Truman Road and River Boulevard.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru Ascent was traveling westbound on Truman Road when it struck a 5-year-old boy.

The child had been walking eastbound on the north sidewalk with a group of other children, according to police.

Authorities said investigators reviewed video evidence showing the child suddenly darting into the roadway.

Investigators determined that the Subaru driver did not have an opportunity to avoid the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The child was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said investigators are continuing to gather information regarding what led up to the collision, including who was watching the children before the crash.

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