5-year-old girl struck, killed Tuesday night in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed Tuesday night in Raytown, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian occurred around 9 p.m. on East 87th Street east of James A. Reed Road.

A suspect vehicle has not been identified.

MSHP encourages anyone with information to contact Troop A by calling 816-622-0800.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.