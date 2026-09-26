53-year-old woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash Saturday in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Osawatomie, Kansas, woman sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a motorcycle Saturday in Cass County.

The crash occurred around 11:42 a.m. Saturday near Missouri Route D and Main Street, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A 53-year-old woman on a 2013 red Honda motorcycle was traveling north when she failed to drive through a curve and went off the roadway.

The motorcycle overturned and the woman was thrown off of the motorcycle, per MSHP.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

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