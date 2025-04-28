55-year-old man killed, 4 others injured in Sunday morning wreck on I-49 in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 55-year-old Monett, Missouri, man died and four others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Troopers say the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 7 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the 150.6 milemarker in Cass County when he lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, ejecting three people inside the SUV.

A 27-year-old male and 20-year-old female were seriously injured in the crash. Two girls, ages 8 and 4, were also injured and transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

