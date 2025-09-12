6 children among those injured in school bus wreck Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight people, including six children, were injured in a crash on Friday afternoon involving a small school bus.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews got the call just before 4 p.m. of a crash involving a car and a small school bus near the intersection of E. Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

Two adults and six children were transported to area hospitals for evaluation of injuries that were described as minor.

As of 5:30 p.m. the spokesperson said all patients remained stable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Kansas City police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.