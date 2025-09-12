Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6 children among those injured in school bus wreck Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight people, including six children, were injured in a crash on Friday afternoon involving a small school bus.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said crews got the call just before 4 p.m. of a crash involving a car and a small school bus near the intersection of E. Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

Two adults and six children were transported to area hospitals for evaluation of injuries that were described as minor.

As of 5:30 p.m. the spokesperson said all patients remained stable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Kansas City police.

