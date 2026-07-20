6 kids, 1 adult injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six children and one adult suffered injuries in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded around 1:10 p.m. to the intersection of North 17th Street and Wood Avenue.

Police said one adult and six children, all under the age of 12, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries were said to range from minor to serious.

KCKPD said both drivers remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The KCKPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.