6 kids injured in golf cart crash Sunday night in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six kids, ranging in age between 9 and 14, were injured in a golf cart crash Sunday night in northern Missouri. Two suffered serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old Bethany, Missouri, girl was operating a Yamaha golf cart around 8:50 p.m. Sunday on private property about a quarter-mile northeast of Bethany, Missouri.

The operator attempted to go down a steep hill, and the golf cart overturned, coming to rest on its top near a large brush pile.

A 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were airlifted by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Four other girls suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.