6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway are closed just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, following a multi-vehicle crash.

Kansas City first responders say the crash involved three cars and a tractor-trailer at E. 19th Street. Six people were injured.

A KCFD spokesperson said it wasn't clear how many people were injured or how severe their injuries were.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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