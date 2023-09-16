6 victims, 1 suspect injured in Shawnee house fire early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven people, including a suspect, were treated for injuries suffered in a house fire early Saturday morning in Shawnee, Kansas.

The Shawnee fire and police departments responded to the scene of a reported disturbance and house fire in the 6600 block of Goode Drive at 3:47 a.m.

Upon arrival to the home, fire crews located a fire in the basement and extinguished the blaze.

Six victims and a suspect were taken to area hospitals.

There is no word on the extent of injuries suffered in the incident as of Saturday morning.

The Shawnee Fire Department says to expect portions of Goode Road to remain closed Saturday while an investigation is underway.

The Shawnee fire and police departments, and the Johnson County Sheriff's Criminalistics Laboratory, are investigating the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.