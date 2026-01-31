61-year-old inmate dies early Saturday morning in Leavenworth prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died early Saturday morning at the Federal Correctional Institution in Leavenworth, Kansas.

At about 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Leslie Bruce Larcade was found unresponsive.

Larcade was later pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel, despite life-saving efforts.

"No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured, and at no time was the public in danger," the Federal Bureau of Prisons stated in a news release.

Larcade was sentenced in the Western District of Arkansas to a 360-month sentence for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and had been in custody at FCI Leavenworth since Aug. 12, 2025.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the incident.

