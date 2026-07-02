7 juveniles injured in crash at end of police pursuit Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven juveniles, including six under the age of 16, were injured in a crash that happened at the end of a police pursuit on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers initiated a pursuit of a 2007 Honda Pilot SUV.

The driver of the Honda ran a red light at the intersection of 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue and crashed into another vehicle, also a 2007 Honda Pilot SUV.

Five people were inside the Honda Pilot that was fleeing troopers. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, was not injured in the crash. Three passengers in the suspect vehicle — ages 21, 22 and 6 months — were hospitalized with minor injuries. The fifth passenger, 22, was not injured.

Seven people were inside the Honda Pilot that was caught up in the chase. The driver, a 17-year-old KCK male, and a 19-year-old female passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries. Five children — ages 15, 12, 10, 9 and 8 — were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The force of the crash sent the second Honda pilot into a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Chevrolet, an 18-year-old KCK man, was not injured.

Troopers have not yet said why they were in pursuit.

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