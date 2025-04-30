72-year-old Missouri man killed Tuesday night on I-70 in Saline County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 72-year-old Florissant, Missouri, man died in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 70 in Saline County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man was driving a 2006 Hummer H2 eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 64.8 when he lost control, crashed through the median and began traveling in the wrong direction.

The Hummer came to a stop in the wrong lanes of travel and was struck head-on by a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.

The driver of the Hummer died from his injuries. The driver of the Subaru was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital with serious injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.