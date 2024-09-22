76-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 76-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash in Johnson County, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash logs.

MSHP said the crash occurred near Missouri 23 and SE 725th Road.

Investigators determined a 2017 Ford Explorer crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram head-on.

The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old woman from Windsor, Missouri, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 34-year-old woman from Lincoln, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to an area hospital, per MSHP.

