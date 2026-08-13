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80-year-old Lansing inmate found unresponsive in cell

Lansing Correctional Facility
KSHB 41 News staff
Lansing Correctional Facility
Lansing Correctional Facility
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old Lansing Correctional Facility inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday.

Correctional facility staff and emergency medical personnel administered life-saving measures, but they were unable to revive Larry James Gregg, per the Kansas Department of Corrections.

KDOC said Gregg was serving a life sentence for convictions of four counts of rape and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Saline County, Kansas.

Per protocol, KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating Gregg's death. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

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