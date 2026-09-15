80-year-old man who admitted to lying about serving in Vietnam War pleads guilty in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who refused Marine Corps training in 1966 as a conscientious objector admitted he lied that he served three tours as a Marine, including combat service in the Vietnam War.

James Lyon, 80, pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to fraudulently receiving more than $124,000 in disability-related payments from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in KCMO.

The fraud scheme to get the undeserved payments began on or before Oct. 1, 2024, and ran at least until July 1, 2026, according to a document filed in the case.

Lyon said he lied about his military service beginning in February 1995. He claimed to have served in the Marine Corps three different times and claimed to have served in combat in the Vietnam War, according to the court document.

A court document stated that he actually served from Jan. 17, 1966, to April 15, 1966.

Lyon said he was a conscientious objector, but did not reveal that at his enlistment. Lyon also said he did not understand he was joining the Marine Corps and refused further training.

The news release states Lyon was discharged for unsuitability and never served in the Vietnam War.

Those lies included claims he earned a Bronze Star and Silver Star, but never served in combat and did not receive those awards.

“Engaging in stolen valor—whether it involves stealing a veteran’s identity or making false claims about military service and awards—not only undermines the sacrifices made by those who have genuinely served but also dishonors the veterans who have rightfully earned their benefits,” said Inspector General Cheryl L. Mason, Department of Veterans Affairs, in the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “At VA OIG, we are deeply committed to holding these individuals accountable and will work closely with our partners at the Department of Justice to ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting the honor and benefits of veterans remains a top priority for us.”

Lyon also lied to Veterans Affairs about being diagnosed with ALS and used fabricated medical records to seek disability compensation based on that false diagnosis.

Lyon could face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

No sentencing hearing has been set.

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