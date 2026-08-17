81 dogs rescued from Kansas City, Kansas, home over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a Kansas City, Kansas, home over the weekend.

KCK police were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue on a report of aggressive dogs fighting.

Officers contacted the owner at the scene, which led to the discovery of dozens of dogs inside the woman’s home.

KCKPD said a total of 81 dogs were rescued.

Police arrested the woman on outstanding warrants, and another man was arrested for trespassing. They were taken to the Wyandotte County Jail.

Along with police, KCK Animal Services responded to assist the animals. About half of the dogs were transferred to outreach partners; the other half are still with KCK Animal Services.

“Thanks to the outpouring of support on the scene from volunteers with Friends of KCK Animal Services, and staff and volunteers from Pawsitive Tales, Heart of America Humane Society, Great Plains SPCA and Melissa’s Second Chances, all of the dogs were processed (bathed, vaccinated, fed, etc.),” KCKPD said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.