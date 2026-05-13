82-year-old fisherman dies after falling into Hillsdale Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports an 82-year-old fisherman died over the weekend at Hillsdale Lake.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was called to a water rescue at Crappie Cove.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the fisherman — James D. Richardson, of Louisburg — lying on his back as bystanders administered CPR, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite their efforts, Richardson was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident determined he fell into the water and struggled to swim.

A bystander heard his calls for help, but trees and other submerged obstacles made it difficult to reach Richardson.

The sheriff’s office said a second person helped the first bystander get Richardson out of the water and to the dock.

An autopsy is in progress to determine the exact cause of death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Richardson’s family and friends during this tragic event,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Anyone with additional information can contact the sheriff’s office at 913-294-3232 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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