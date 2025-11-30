Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
85-year-old woman seriously injured in armed disturbance in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police were called to an armed disturbance Sunday afternoon in the area of the Olathe Pointe shopping center.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to the 14600 block of West 119th Street.

Upon arrival, police learned the disturbance involved a blunt force object.

An 85-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, and a 50-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police said all involved parties have been contacted, so there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Olathe police at 913-971-6363. Anonymous tips can be called in at 816-474-8477.

