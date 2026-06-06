9 adults sustain injuries in Saturday morning shooting on Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning on Troost Avenue.

It occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

A large crowd was dispersing as officers arrived and found three women shot, according to KCPD.

The three women were transported to KC-area hospitals. Police were notified of additional shooting victims at area hospitals, who had been taken by private vehicle.

A total of nine adult victims were shot, all with non-life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

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