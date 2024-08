KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 92-year-old woman died Monday after being hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Overland Park.

Police said the crash happened about 9:30 a.m. in the driveway of a residence near the intersection of west 96th Terrace and Foster Street.

A vehicle backed out of a garage and hit the woman as she stood in the driveway.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

The investigation continues.

