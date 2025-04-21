93-year-old woman dies nearly 2 weeks after crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 93-year-old woman died nearly two weeks after a crash in Overland Park.

Police were called around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 4, to an injury crash at Metcalf and W. 143rd Street.

Investigators learned a vehicle was traveling eastbound on W. 143rd, entering the intersection with a green light, when the 93-year-old woman was turning left from westbound W. 143rd to southbound Metcalf.

The 93-year-old woman had a flashing yellow and failed to yield, which led to her vehicle being struck.

Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. She died on Wednesday, April 16.

The victim was identified as Bonnie Holcomb, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the OPPD Traffic Unit at 913-890-1437.

