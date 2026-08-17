98 registered sex offenders arrested during 3-day Jackson County sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ninety-eight registered sex offenders were arrested during a three-day sweep in Jackson County.

The operation, dubbed Operation 1,000 Feet, ran Aug. 12-14. Several agencies participated, including the Jackson County Sex Offender Registration Enforcement (SORE) Unit, U.S. Marshals, Independence Police Department, Kansas City Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The operation resulted in:



98 arrests for violation of sex offenders residing within 1,000 feet of a school;

159 addresses checked/investigated;

104 charges filed;

15 felony warrant arrests.

"Operation 1,000 Ft serves as a reminder that those who target and exploit the vulnerable will be held accountable," Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Deaton said in a news release. "The Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force along with our law enforcement partners in Jackson County will never stop working to protect our community, keep our schools and children safe, and bring those who violate the law to justice."

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