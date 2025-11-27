KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traffic crash Wednesday night shut down lanes of east and westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

No word on whether anyone suffered serious injuries or what led to the crash

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.