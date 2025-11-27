Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A traffic crash Wednesday night shut down lanes of east and westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traffic crash Wednesday night shut down lanes of east and westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

No word on whether anyone suffered serious injuries or what led to the crash

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

