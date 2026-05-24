About 19 units destroyed in overnight fire in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an overnight fire destroyed around 19 units in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of N. 38th Street, according to authorities.

No civilians or first responders were injured due to the fire.

Authorities said the Red Cross responded on scene to help families who had been living in the damaged units.

A person of interest is in custody, KCKPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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