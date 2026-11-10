LEAWOOD, Ks. — An active investigation is taking place in Leawood on Tuesday morning.

It involves multiple agencies, prompting a large police presence in the area of W 95th Street and High Drive.

Details are limited thus far, but we're told this is a coordinated effort that could take an extended period of time.

—Active investigation prompts large police presence in Leawood—

Active investigation prompts large police presence in Leawood

While the public is being asked to avoid the area, no traffic disruptions on State Line Road or W 95th Sreet are expected.

We have crew headed to the scene to learn more.

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